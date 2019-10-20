|
|
Robert Kent Lytle
02/23/1937 to 10/16/2019
Salt Lake City-Robert Kent Lytle was reunited with his eternal companion as he passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 16, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kent was born on February 23, 1937 in Cedar City, Utah to John "Jack" and Alice Jones Lytle. He was the oldest of three children. Jack was a prospector and entrepreneur who moved his family all over the west looking for gold or business opportunities. Growing up, Kent lived in 16 different towns in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California and Idaho. When he was a teenager, the family finally settled in Blackfoot, Idaho where his father built an Arctic Circle restaurant. At age 19, Kent served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Australia.
Kent was working in Laramie Wyoming when he met Dorothy Sanders. She charmed him with her wit and fun personality and they were married for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 19, 1960. Within a year of their marriage they started their family and eventually were blessed with 5 sons and 2 daughters. They were married for 54 years before Dorothy passed away in 2014. He sorely missed her.
Against the wishes of his family, Dorothy convinced Kent to get an education. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming in mathematics. After college, Kent started teaching high school math, but it did not suit his mild mannered gentle personality, so after a year, he left and started working in the emerging field of computer science. This eventually brought him to Salt Lake City, where he settled his family for good. He worked as a computer systems engineer for Salt Lake County for 32 years and lived in the same house on Michigan Avenue for 50 years. He gave his family a much different upbringing than he'd had.
Kent dedicated his life to service. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, he faithfully gave whatever was asked. He always had at least 2, and for many years 3, official church callings. Living behind the ward house, he was the caretaker of the building and checked on it every night for 50 years. He served as the Bonneville Stake media specialist for 38 years. Throughout this time, he also served in countless other ward callings, including most recently, primary teacher. To his neighbors, he showed his love through service as a mechanic, electrician, chauffeur, locksmith, plumber and dear friend. Into his 80s he was still clearing snow throughout the neighborhood. He loved his family more than anything and served them with equal selflessness. He patiently tutored math and rescued broken down cars at all hours of the night and would fix just about anything for kids and grandkids alike. He was truly a beloved man.
He is survived by his brother John (Anne), seven children Michael (Nancy), Marlin (Lesli), Carter (Tami), Curt, Paula (Ian) Spencer, Janna (Brett) Hansen and Jonathan (Lyndi), 26 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marian.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25th at 11:30 am, at the Yale Ward, 1431 Gilmer Ave. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 24th at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 255 S. 200 E. SLC from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and Friday, prior to the funeral from 10:00-11:00 am. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019