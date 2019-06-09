|
1921 ~ 2019
Robert "Bob" Ketterer, of Pahrump, NV, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 98.
Bob was born to parents Peter and Elsie Ketterer on April 30, 1921 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up as the middle child of 3 boys and attended South High School. In 1942, he married his sweetheart, Clara Leamaster. He was drafted into the Army during WWII and spent time in the Aleutian Islands. After the war, he followed in his father's footsteps as a commercial painter and retired from First Security Bank in Salt Lake City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara Leamaster Ketterer; Son, Michael Scot Ketterer; Daughter, Sandie Knutson; two great-great grandsons, Zachary and Elliott Broadhead; and his brothers Fred and Ted Ketterer. Bob is survived by two sons, Robert Lee (Jill) of Duchesne, UT and Dennis Lynn (Sandy) of Kearns, UT; Son in law, Dennis Knutson of Pahrump, NV; 9 grandchildren - Kim, Andy, Kristy, Justin, Michelle, SinDee, Trudi, Shannon and Travis; 31 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren and 1.7 great-great-great grandchildren.
Bob will be missed by his family and friends. He had a very active life, even up to his final weeks. He loved traveling and had many adventures during his 98 years.
A graveside service for Bob will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City, Utah on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump, NV.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019