Robert L. Gorringe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our "Champ" Robert (Bob) L. Gorringe, 93, passed away in the comfort of his own home on May 29, 2020, due to natural causes. Our hearts are broken.
Bob is survived by his wife Georgia; his daughters Bobbie Posey (Bruce Hammon); Jackie Lunn (Terry); Charmaine Christy (Paul); son Dominique (Caroll Mackay); brother-in-law George (Butch) Mattox; sister-in-law Jessie Gorringe; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his son Rick; grandson Kazz; brothers Harry Jr. and Jack; sister Juanita (Wallace); and brother-in-law Raymond Wallace.
For the full obituary and livestreamed funeral service, please visit: Holbrookmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Oh what a loss. I remember so many smart alec jabs we did to each other. Or following him on snowmobile only to find out is was cliff. He truly was a hoot. God bless the family as I know what a profound loss this is. It was so nice to see Kazzs name. I know he and Rick were so tickled to greet him in heaven. God bless you all. Brady and I will toast a beer to the one and only R L.
Paula and Brady Fronk
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved