Oh what a loss. I remember so many smart alec jabs we did to each other. Or following him on snowmobile only to find out is was cliff. He truly was a hoot. God bless the family as I know what a profound loss this is. It was so nice to see Kazzs name. I know he and Rick were so tickled to greet him in heaven. God bless you all. Brady and I will toast a beer to the one and only R L.

Paula and Brady Fronk

Friend