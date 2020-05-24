|
Robert L. Resler
1931 ~ 2020
Robert Lowell Resler, 88, of South Jordan, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Known to most as Bob, he was born November 26, 1931 in Sidney, Illinois to William and Emily Resler. He lived in Peoria, Illinois much of his early life, along with his eight siblings. Bob lived a full and happy life. He served with honor and distinction in the Illinois Air National Guard as part of the 169th Airlift Squadron with a rank of Master Sergeant, and retired from service after 23 years. He was also employed for over 23 years as shop manager and gasket manufacturer for Elastomer Products in Salt Lake City, Utah before retiring in 1996. He had a generous heart, a mechanical mind to fix most anything, and a strong work ethic. He participated in and enjoyed all types of sports, including hunting, fishing, golf, dancing, and cooking, but mostly spending time with the many family and friends that shared his life. In bowling, he was proud to have earned a perfect '300' game in 2006 and was recognized by the American Bowling Congress.
He was a member of Southeast Christian Church for over 45 years where he served faithfully as deacon.
In the summer of 1954 he married Marlene Wielgus, and had two daughters, Margo Resler Vallery (Milwaukee, WI), and Nadine Resler Davis (Portage, WI). Bob and Marlene later divorced. On November 5, 1960, Bob married Shirley Marie Satterfield of Fulton, KY, and had one son, Todd Lowell (Vernna) Resler (Magna, UT), and one daughter, Robin René (Bob) Prado (Byrnes Mill, MO).
Of his eight siblings, Bob is survived by 3 sisters, Patricia (Arthur) Kreeger (East Peoria, IL), Ruby (Edd) Walton (Las Vegas, NV), and Myrtle (Rodney) Sharka of (Land O Lakes, WI). He is also survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, a socially-distant memorial service will be held at Southeast Christian Church, 1881 E. Vine Street, Salt Lake City, UT on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. For those who cannot attend in person, a recording of the service may be viewed and photos and memories may be shared at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020