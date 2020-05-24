Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memorial service
Monday, May 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Resler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Resler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Resler Obituary
Robert L. Resler
1931 ~ 2020
Robert Lowell Resler, 88, of South Jordan, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Known to most as Bob, he was born November 26, 1931 in Sidney, Illinois to William and Emily Resler. He lived in Peoria, Illinois much of his early life, along with his eight siblings. Bob lived a full and happy life. He served with honor and distinction in the Illinois Air National Guard as part of the 169th Airlift Squadron with a rank of Master Sergeant, and retired from service after 23 years. He was also employed for over 23 years as shop manager and gasket manufacturer for Elastomer Products in Salt Lake City, Utah before retiring in 1996. He had a generous heart, a mechanical mind to fix most anything, and a strong work ethic. He participated in and enjoyed all types of sports, including hunting, fishing, golf, dancing, and cooking, but mostly spending time with the many family and friends that shared his life. In bowling, he was proud to have earned a perfect '300' game in 2006 and was recognized by the American Bowling Congress.
He was a member of Southeast Christian Church for over 45 years where he served faithfully as deacon.
In the summer of 1954 he married Marlene Wielgus, and had two daughters, Margo Resler Vallery (Milwaukee, WI), and Nadine Resler Davis (Portage, WI). Bob and Marlene later divorced. On November 5, 1960, Bob married Shirley Marie Satterfield of Fulton, KY, and had one son, Todd Lowell (Vernna) Resler (Magna, UT), and one daughter, Robin René (Bob) Prado (Byrnes Mill, MO).
Of his eight siblings, Bob is survived by 3 sisters, Patricia (Arthur) Kreeger (East Peoria, IL), Ruby (Edd) Walton (Las Vegas, NV), and Myrtle (Rodney) Sharka of (Land O Lakes, WI). He is also survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, a socially-distant memorial service will be held at Southeast Christian Church, 1881 E. Vine Street, Salt Lake City, UT on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. For those who cannot attend in person, a recording of the service may be viewed and photos and memories may be shared at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -