Services

Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Scofield Cemetery
Scofield, UT
View Map
Robert L. "Bob" Seely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Seely


1942 - 2019
1942 ~ 2019
Robert L "Bob" Seely, age 77, passed away August 14, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born June 6, 1942 in Price, Utah to Robert Lee Seely and Charlotte Louise Wilson Seely. He graduated from Green River high school where he met and married his sweetheart Melinda Hutchison on June 23, 1962 in Ely, Nevada. The couple lived and raised their family in West Valley City, Utah where he worked and retired after 30 years of service as an electrician for the University of Utah. He received his Associates of Science from the College of Eastern Utah and Bachelors of Science from the University of Utah in Psychology, Sociology, and Economics.
Much of Bob's childhood was spent along the D&RG Railroad line between Helper and Spanish Fork where his father worked. Bob was always a railroader at heart. He especially loved Soldier Summit where he went to school in a one room schoolhouse. He had a great love of flying and in recent years tinkered with his 1950 Cessna 170A.
Bob had a wide range of hobbies and interests including, among other things, trains and model railroading, classic cars, fishing, antique firearms, aviation, and music. He was an avid collector as well as a history buff and could be considered an expert on Butch Cassidy. His greatest love was his family. He was overjoyed when his grandson, Nicholas was born and cherished every moment with him.
Preceded in death by his father and son, Franklin Lee Seely.
Survived by his mother; wife; children Scott (Kelly) Seely, Christine (James) Brown; grandson Nicholas Brown; sister Jeanny Seely; brother Keith (Shirley) Seely; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. Graveside services will take place Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Scofield Cemetery, Scofield, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
