Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Tenney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Tenney Obituary
Robert L. Tenney
1931 ~ 2020
Everyone who knew Bob had a story to tell. He was a successful businessman, a loving husband, a concerning father, a proud grandpa and uncle. He was an avid golfer with a beautiful fade off the tee.
Born January 28, 1931 to John R. Tenney and Frances Beatty Tenney in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bob was the youngest of four kids and the only boy. With three older sisters, his mother said his feet never touched the ground until he was about five years old. After graduating from Granite High School, he served in the Air Force Reserves during the Korean War, then studied engineering at the University of Utah which led him to start his own company as a manufacturer's representative for engineering supplies.
Bob stole the heart of Darlene R. Lowery of Pocatello, Idaho. Together they married and raised three children in Salt Lake City - Steven (Elaine), John (Zara) and Mary. Bob is survived by his kids and beautiful grandchildren that he adored. He teased his grandkids that every day he walked to school and it was uphill both ways.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
We will miss his strong character, intuitive intelligence, and genuine concern for family and the world around him. We love you Dad.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -