Robert L. Tenney
1931 ~ 2020
Everyone who knew Bob had a story to tell. He was a successful businessman, a loving husband, a concerning father, a proud grandpa and uncle. He was an avid golfer with a beautiful fade off the tee.
Born January 28, 1931 to John R. Tenney and Frances Beatty Tenney in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bob was the youngest of four kids and the only boy. With three older sisters, his mother said his feet never touched the ground until he was about five years old. After graduating from Granite High School, he served in the Air Force Reserves during the Korean War, then studied engineering at the University of Utah which led him to start his own company as a manufacturer's representative for engineering supplies.
Bob stole the heart of Darlene R. Lowery of Pocatello, Idaho. Together they married and raised three children in Salt Lake City - Steven (Elaine), John (Zara) and Mary. Bob is survived by his kids and beautiful grandchildren that he adored. He teased his grandkids that every day he walked to school and it was uphill both ways.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
We will miss his strong character, intuitive intelligence, and genuine concern for family and the world around him. We love you Dad.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020