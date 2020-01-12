Home

Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
For more information about
Robert Stebbing
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
More Obituaries for Robert Stebbing
Robert Lee Stebbing


1928 - 2020
Robert Lee Stebbing Obituary
Robert Lee Stebbing
June 17, 1928 to Jan 2, 2020
Robert Lee "Bob" Stebbing, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Milton, Florida. He was born on June 17, 1928 to Elwynne Lincoln and Jane Morrow (Scott) Stebbing in Baltimore, Maryland. Bob served in the National Guard of Maryland (1947 - 1949), Detachment "B" 213th Air Service Group. In 1950, Bob served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California Mission. On February 14, 1952, Bob married Elsie Isabella Bird in the Salt Lake Temple. They had eight children: Evelyn Bird (Harold) Eaves, Stanley Elwynne Stebbing, David Lee Stebbing, Scott William (Kim) Stebbing, Ramona Lee (David) Aitken, Jeanette Lee (Steven) Farrell, Rebecca Lee Stebbing and Edwin Egon (Denise) Stebbing.
Bob's posterity included 8 children, 30 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; daughter, Rebecca; grandchildren Micah and Jesselyn Eaves; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Emmons. His siblings who previously passed on were, William, Donald, and Richard Stebbing. Bob has one living sister, Phyllis (Fred) Garcia. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. The viewing will take place before the services from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm. Interment will be at the cemetery located on the premises.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
