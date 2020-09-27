1/2
Robert "Bobby" Lopez
1949 - 2020
1949 ~ 2020
Robert "Bobby" Lopez, 71, of Sandy Utah, passed away September 23rd, 2020. He was born May 28th, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Benceslado and Elizaida Lopez. He grew up in Lark, Utah, and graduated from Bingham High School in 1967. Bob was proud to have served in the U.S Marine Corps. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he began a career with the Bureau of Land Management, where he served a dedicated 35 years. He retired in 2004.
Bob was a generous, loyal, and fun-loving son, brother, father, grandpa, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid accomplished golfer. He loved spending time with his friends and family, with frequent trips to Wendover & Mesquite. His grandchildren Alexis and Marquis were the joy of his life.
Bob is survived by his daughter Niccole Johnson (Alfonso), grandchildren Alexis and Marquis, his siblings Genevieve Quintana, Edward (Theresa), Bernice Martinez, Benceslado (Charlene), & Edna (Steve).
He is preceded in death by his daughter Chelsa Larson, parents Benceslado and Elizaida, brothers Joe, Adelaido, Manuel (Laura), and sisters Edelia (Rudy) Romero, Lucy Wright, and brother Michael.
A viewing will be held in Bob's honor on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 6-8 P.M. at Larkin Mortuary-Riverton (3688 West 12600 South Riverton, Utah) with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Therese Catholic Church (624 West Lennox Street, Midvale) with a viewing one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial with military honors will be at the West Jordan Cemetery.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
SEP
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Thank you Bobby, for all of the great memories of friendship I have carried with me through life
Franki Dorrance Moore
Franki Dorrance Moore
Friend
