Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Robert Meryhew
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meryhew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Loren Meryhew


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Loren Meryhew Obituary
1934 ~ 2019
Robert Loren Meryhew, 85, passed peacefully Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by family. Robert was born May 4th, 1934, in Colorado, to Loren and Alice Meryhew. His unique perspective and meticulous approach to life left an impression on many, and will be dearly missed. Viewing will be held on Monday, May 20th at 10:15 AM at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary in Salt Lake City, with a graveside service at 11:30.
Full obituary can be found online @ tinyurl.com/yy7fkffw or by Google searching Robert Meryhew Obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now