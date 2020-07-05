Robert Louis

Freudenberger

1934 ~ 2020

West Jordan, UT-Bob, 86, passed away peacefully on June 30th from Lewy Body Dementia in West Jordan, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 28, 1934, son of Dr. Clay Briscoe Freudenberger and Olive (Eckhardt) Freudenberger.

As a kid, he loved visiting his grandparents in Leadville, Colorado where he spent many summers fishing on the headwaters of the Arkansas River.

Dad grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School. After graduation, he joined the USAF and dutifully served during the Korean Conflict. He later married his high school sweetheart Kathleen Kinnersley on Nov. 8, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. He continued his education and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in finance. He worked as a financial controller and general manager at Beatrice Foods and Meadow Gold Dairy in Salt Lake City, Utah and Pocatello, Idaho.

Throughout his life, he cherished the time spent fishing and camping with his family and many friends, especially at Flaming Gorge.

The only thing dad loved more than the U of U Utes was his wife, Kay. He loved and was so proud of his four sons: Robert C (Marie), John L (Carol), Steven B (Kensy) and David B (Monique). Gramps absolutely adored his seven grandchildren: Whitney (Josh Wikstrom), Jordan (Anna), Ryan Fenton (Emily), Kacie (Matt Dahl), Sage, Sawyer, and Skylar, and his four great-grandchildren: Kinley, Paisley, Beckham and Aspen. To gramps, his grandchildren were his life. He was their biggest fan and never missed a single game or performance.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. Dad's wish was to be cremated and his ashes placed in a Folgers coffee can. Typical dad, simple yet specific.

Special thanks to Scott Valgardson of AFI Hospice.



