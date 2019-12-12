Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
River 7th Ward
7380 So. 1300 West
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
River 7th Ward
7380 So. 1300 West
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
River 7th Ward
7380 So. 1300 West
View Map
Robert Lyle Hixson


1946 - 2019
Robert Lyle Hixson Obituary
Robert Lyle Hixson
1946 - 2019
Bob passed away peacefully 06 Dec. 2019. Born 23 Dec. 1946 in Midvale Utah to Lyle Rigby and Phyllis Hixson. Graduated from Hillcrest High School and the University of Utah. He taught band at Hillcrest High for several years then switched to the real estate industry and was an agent then appraiser. He spent 30 years in the 23rd Army Band.
He married his eternal companion Marilyn Stucki 07 Oct. 1982 in the Jordan River LDS Temple. Survived by his wife, Marilyn. Children Richard (Kami) Hixson and Jamie Hixson. Grandchildren Ty Robert Hixson and Shae Lynn Hixson.
Funeral services Saturday December 14th 11:00 a.m. River 7th Ward located 7380 So. 1300 West. Viewings Friday December 13th from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment West Jordan City Cemetery.
Online Condolences www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
