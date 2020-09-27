1/2
Robert Lynn Kirby
1932~2020
Robert Lynn Kirby, 88, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, of causes incident to age and COVID-19. "Bob" is survived by his wife Eris Jane Felt, and his children Robert L. (Irene), DeAnn (Randy) Eves, Denise, and Ronald (Linda), 13 grandchildren, innumerable great-grandchildren, and his sister Joyce (Shelby) Marcum. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Dell (Maurine), Rex (Carma), Virginia (Roy) Moore, Don Edward, and his youngest son Charles Don (Susan). Bob was born February 13, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Delbert and Julia Bair Kirby. He graduated Driggs High School while living in Victor, where his father owned a store. Bob entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed at Edwards AFB, he met Eris Jane at a church dance in Fontana, California. They were married in the Manti Temple, November 25, 1952. During a military career that spanned two decades and two branches of service, Bob was stationed in California, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia, Spain, Thailand, Korea, and Vietnam. For much of this time he was a criminal investigator. Together with his eternal companion, Bob served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas and Guatemala. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, driving long distances, and doing whatever his wife said. Because of quarantine and social distancing, services to honor his memory and passing will be private.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
