|
|
Robert Lynn Speers
1958 ~ 2019
Bob Speers passed away Tuesday from pancreatic cancer. Son of Russell and Lula, brother of Ken (Lois), Jan (Mike) Weiss and Cindy (Joe) Toronto, he attended Highland High and worked for McDonald's, Mace Construction and then later was employed at Huish Detergents/ Sun Products/ Henkel Corporation for over 35 years.
Husband of Pamela, father of Steve (Wendy) and Ryan (Sarah), grandpa of Jaxon, Junior and Winslow, uncle of extended family, caretaker of an abundant number of animals, and good friend to many.
Bob was a master mechanic, an avid gardener, a perennial sports fan, a kindhearted animal rescuer, a caring neighbor and a talented DIY craftsman.
A celebration of Bob's life will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Interment Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
A heartfelt thank you to all who helped in his treatment and to those who welcomed us into the Huntsman Cancer Hospital family.
In memory of Bob, please befriend an animal or build or grow something truly amazing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019