Robert M Wiener, Jr.
1966 ~ 2020
Robert M Wiener, Jr. passed away on January 3, 2019. He was born to Robert and Dora Wiener on May 18, 1966 in Kettering, OH. He married Aunilie Hathaway in the Bountiful, Utah Temple on November 7, 2014. He cherished his relationship with her with all his heart.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Clover Crest Ward, 5200 S. Glendon St. Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the same location and 1 hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. For full obituary please see
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020