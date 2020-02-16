|
|
Robert Mackey Milner Jr passed away February 15, 2020 in Salt Lake City. He was born March 4, 1925 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Robert Mackey Milner Sr and Katie Ann Robertson. Married Elda Mae Ballard in 1946. Bob met Elda at a dance and proposed to her after only meeting her twice. He wrote a letter to Elda explaining his intent to marry her and take care of her and her 1-year-old daughter Peggy. They enjoyed a 69-year love affair in this life. No doubt their reunion was epic and a true love story for the ages.
He has since enjoyed lots of family, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His family and dogs (Taco and Mitzy) were the delight of his life, and in his later years, all of his love and attention was spread among those lives he touched. He was preceded in death by Elda and one granddaughter.
They enjoyed camping and fishing in Spanish Fork Canyon. He picked up many hobbies such as making handcrafted walking canes, outdoor cooking, and nightly rides to spot for deer and other wildlife.
In his younger years, Bob performed service for his country in WWII, participated in several battles including the Battle of the Bulge, and was stationed in France and Germany. After the service, he became the service manager of Fruehauf Trailer Company, and his career there lasted for 40 years.
Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and had great compassion in his heart for all living things. He was a very honorable man who proudly served his country in time of need. He was a true patriot, and we are all better people for knowing him.
A viewing will be held Friday, Feb 21st from 10am-11am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), and a graveside services with full military honors will take place following the viewing. A celebration of life will occur from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Chateu/Le Jardin on the grounds of Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020