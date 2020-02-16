Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Milner Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mackey Milner Jr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Mackey Milner Jr. Obituary
Robert Mackey Milner Jr passed away February 15, 2020 in Salt Lake City. He was born March 4, 1925 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Robert Mackey Milner Sr and Katie Ann Robertson. Married Elda Mae Ballard in 1946. Bob met Elda at a dance and proposed to her after only meeting her twice. He wrote a letter to Elda explaining his intent to marry her and take care of her and her 1-year-old daughter Peggy. They enjoyed a 69-year love affair in this life. No doubt their reunion was epic and a true love story for the ages.
He has since enjoyed lots of family, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His family and dogs (Taco and Mitzy) were the delight of his life, and in his later years, all of his love and attention was spread among those lives he touched. He was preceded in death by Elda and one granddaughter.
They enjoyed camping and fishing in Spanish Fork Canyon. He picked up many hobbies such as making handcrafted walking canes, outdoor cooking, and nightly rides to spot for deer and other wildlife.
In his younger years, Bob performed service for his country in WWII, participated in several battles including the Battle of the Bulge, and was stationed in France and Germany. After the service, he became the service manager of Fruehauf Trailer Company, and his career there lasted for 40 years.
Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and had great compassion in his heart for all living things. He was a very honorable man who proudly served his country in time of need. He was a true patriot, and we are all better people for knowing him.
A viewing will be held Friday, Feb 21st from 10am-11am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), and a graveside services with full military honors will take place following the viewing. A celebration of life will occur from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Chateu/Le Jardin on the grounds of Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -