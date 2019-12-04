Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntsville Cemetery
Robert Maloney Hauck


1944 - 2019
Robert Maloney Hauck Obituary
Robert Maloney Hauck
Jan 11, 1944 ~ Nov 28, 2019
Robert Hauck, 75, passed away November 28, 2019, at his home in Huntsville. He was born January 11, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to Louis and Helen Maloney Hauck. He graduated from North Catholic High School and attended Penn State University. Bob served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of SSGT.
Bob married Pamela Shupe January 11, 1969 in Ogden, UT; they have a son Robert Hauck (Chrissa Petersen) and two granddaughters, Hailey and Caitlin. He loved his family.
He enjoyed restoring cars, drag racing his Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger, working on his meticulous yard and loved listening to oldies. He was a diehard Steelers fan.
Bob is survived by his Pam, his wife of 50 years, his son and granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Louis Hauck.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Huntsville Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
The family would like to give special thanks to his doctor's Melissa Bentley M.D., his cardiologist Wobo Bekwelem M.D., pulmonologist David Klein M.D. and pulmonologist Mary Beth Scholand M.D.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
