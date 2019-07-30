|
|
Robert "Bob" Monson
1925 -2019
Robert Lee Monson passed away to his heavenly home at the age of 94 on July 27, 2019 in the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson, Utah. Robert was born in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 1925 to his loving parents Vernon L. Monson and Clara Westover Monson. Robert was preceded in going home by his sweet wife, LaRae Schnieder Monson. Robert was the last surviving sibling of 8 brothers and sisters. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Brent Monson (Melissa), Dallas Chris Monson (Barbara), Carol Terry Monson, Jan Lewis Monson (Marsha) and Karen Rae Monson Zmoos (Michael). Robert has 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Sergeant Robert Monson served his country in WWII as a front gunner in a B-24 Liberator Bomber. His plane went down on his 15th mission and he became a POW in Mooseburg, Germany. Robert was sustained during this time by a small Book of Mormon and thoughts of his sweet LaRae and his mother. He was liberated later by General Patton's 3rd Army. Robert was in sad shape, saw and experienced the horrors of war that no 18 year old man should go through. He recuperated in France and was sent home on a slow boat and then a slow train.
Upon Robert's return home he quickly married his strength and sweetheart, LaRae Schnieder for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple, before someone else did. He went to work for Chevron and moved quickly up the corporate ladder, so much so that Chevron moved Robert and family to Hawaii to build a refinery there. Eleven years later Robert and family moved back to California where Robert finished his storied career with Chevron. Robert was then hired by Huntway Refining where he built refineries and became a story there too. He then retired from working.
Robert and LaRae spent 10 wonderful years in Sequim, Washington. Later they lived together the remainder of their lives in South Jordan, Utah. Robert was a strong missionary and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in several leadership positions. Robert was an exemplar of love, striving to be more like Jesus Christ, to all around him. May we all remember him as such.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), where family and friends may call Friday from 7-8:30 pm and on Saturday from 9-9:30 am prior to the service. Interment Hyrum City Cemetery at 3:00 pm with full military honors.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the many caregivers who provided our dad with tender loving care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 30, 2019