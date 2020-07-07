Robert Morris

Robert Craig Morris
1949 - 2020
Robert Craig Morris, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in his home on July 3, 2020. Craig was the oldest child of Robert Rockwood and Merci Ann Vickers Morris, born August 2, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Craig graduated in 1967 from Olympus High School and served in the Utah Army National Guard. Professionally he was involved in selling something throughout his working career, and was especially skilled at technical sales. He knew the details of all the products he represented and was able to help his customers select the correct product for the particular situation they had. He valued integrity over making a sell, and would suggest a competitor's product if his company did not carry the right item.
Craig applied this same approach to the things he purchased, fully analyzing the features and benefits of an item before he bought it. Family members learned to appreciate his thoroughness when contemplating a significant purchase.
He loved tools and gadgets, and claimed to "have one of everything, and two of them" if he actually used the tool. Often if a family member or friend needed a specific tool for a job he would have just the right item and give it to them if they were likely to need it again. He always had a sharp pocketknife in his pocket. Family members received expensive kitchen knives from him as gifts because he valued a sharp blade on a good knife.
He loved the outdoors and was a passionate and beautiful skier. He conquered many black diamond ski runs before they were designated as black diamond! He and his father taught others the sport they both loved so much, serving as ski instructors for several years at Brighton Ski Resort in Utah. He enjoyed backpacking and hiking and loved to get away from the crowd.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to friends, co-workers and others who showed kindness and true friendship to Craig during his lifetime, and especially during the last few years as his health deteriorated. He often spoke of you to us and we are grateful for you.
He is preceded in death by his mother and survived by his father, brother, Guy (Jane) Morris and sister Suzanne (Don) Smart, seven nieces and nephews and eleven grand nieces and nephews, all of whom love their "Uncle Craig".
His father is a healthy 98-year-old, living in an assisted living center. In an effort to protect him and the other residents there from potential contact with Covid-19 a private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th. Those who wish to express their condolences can do so by doing something kind for another person.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com