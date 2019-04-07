|
|
Robert Neils Anthon
"Bob"
1938 ~ 2019
Our sweet and amazing dad passed away suddenly March 28, 2019. We are so heartbroken! He was such a quiet, witty, kind, good hearted, hardworking, special man that spent his life doing things for others. Anyone who knew him, loved him...he was truly one of the great ones! We are so blessed and so proud we got to call him dad, husband, grandpa, brother and friend. We're going to miss our Daddy-O/ G-Bob more than words can express.
Bob was born September 28, 1938 to Albert Neils and Elizabeth Watson Anthon. Married Florence Miller (divorced) and together they raised 3 children. He later married his loving wife Mary who brought a special light and adventure to his life! Bob loved his and Mary's kids unconditionally and especially loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting everything they did.
Bob loved hunting at Pigeon Water, golfing with his Kennecott buddies, classic cars, pinewood derby's, crossword puzzles, Louis L'amour books and helping those in need with his amazing "MacGyver" skills! Selfless to the end, Bob donated his body to the U of U.
Services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E 1300 S) April 13, 2pm - 3pm, followed by a celebration of his life until 5pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to dementia research.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019