Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Robert Nuttall


1965 - 2019
Robert Nuttall Obituary
Robert Trent Nuttall
In Loving Memory
Taylorsville, UT-Robert Trent Nuttall, age 53, passed on September 3, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. He was born on September 5, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mike and Linda Nuttall. He married Tracy Nuttall on March 17, 1995. Robert was a huge fan of the Utah Jazz. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching his son Stockton play baseball. He was an accomplished diesel mechanic for over 24 years and was very knowledgeable of his trade. Robert is survived by his wife Tracy Nuttall, son Stockton (Kylee) Nuttall, his parents Mike and Linda Nuttall, his sister Marnie (Troy) Martinez, and two nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and niece. Friends and family may gather on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 1 PM, with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
