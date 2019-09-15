Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Skyview Ward
1361 E 4000 S
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Orrin Fitts


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Orrin Fitts Obituary
Robert Orrin Fitts
1935-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our father, brother, grandpa, and friend passed away peacefully on July 20th surrounded by family at the age of 83. He was married to Marva Bell for 45 years. She preceded him in death in 2007. Bob was a passionate carpenter and a Jack-of-all-trades. He could make anything with wood, hammer and nails. He loved to make others laugh with his keen sense of humor, zestfulness, and love for life. He lived by and passed onto his posterity a strong work ethic and the importance of anything worth doing, was worth doing right. He instilled his love for dogs to his family and taught us the unconditional love and happiness an animal can provide. It was Bob's desire to donate his body to the University Of Utah School Of Medicine for medical research. A service will be held in his honor on September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Skyview Ward 1361 E 4000 S. A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Bob.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.