Robert Orrin Fitts
1935-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our father, brother, grandpa, and friend passed away peacefully on July 20th surrounded by family at the age of 83. He was married to Marva Bell for 45 years. She preceded him in death in 2007. Bob was a passionate carpenter and a Jack-of-all-trades. He could make anything with wood, hammer and nails. He loved to make others laugh with his keen sense of humor, zestfulness, and love for life. He lived by and passed onto his posterity a strong work ethic and the importance of anything worth doing, was worth doing right. He instilled his love for dogs to his family and taught us the unconditional love and happiness an animal can provide. It was Bob's desire to donate his body to the University Of Utah School Of Medicine for medical research. A service will be held in his honor on September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Skyview Ward 1361 E 4000 S. A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Bob.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019