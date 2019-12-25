Home

Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
610 N Rowland Way
Centerville, UT
View Map
Robert Palmer


1938 - 2019
Robert Palmer Obituary
Robert Luther Palmer
1938 ~ 2019
Dad, Husband, Brother and favorite Grandpa Bob, passed away on December 23rd at his home in Centerville, Utah from heart failure. He was born in Millard County as the oldest of nine children, to Robert A. and Mary Palmer. Robert was an outstanding athlete and lettered in many sports. He was an exceptional quarterback throughout his high school years. He married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Paxton, a year after high school and they started their life together in Delta, Utah. They had three children: Kent, Debbie and Darren. Robert worked hard in his father's trucking company, which eventually led to starting his own trucking company later in life, while working for Motor Cargo. He also owned a concrete cutting business in Utah and Idaho. Robert is loved and will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his sons: Kent and Darren; his parents; brother, Richard; sisters: Mary Ann and Helen. His family expresses their deep gratitude to Elevation Hospice for their loving care and assistance. "Good job Bob"
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the LDS church at 610 N Rowland Way, Centerville, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at that same location. Condolences may be left at www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019
