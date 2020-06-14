1951 ~ 2020

"Our Papa" Robert Patrick Pace (Bob) was born March 17, 1951. Surrounded by his loved ones, he drew his last breath on June 6, 2020 after a year-long battle with Cancer.

Robert was born in Salt Lake City, UT. The son of Robert Edwin Pace and Cleo Ekenstam Pace who preceded him in death.

Papa was 1 of 4 children Carol Mills, Susan (Dave) Newbold and David (Liz) Pace. Papa had a very special bond with his sister Sue. They traveled together, dined together, went to Utes games together and simply enjoyed each other's company. Sue was one of 3 care givers right up until the end and his best friend. The gratitude we all have for her is enormous. Another blessing to us all is his dear friend Sharon Marquez who was such a comfort to him. Their love for each other will surely live on.

Papa had a colossal love for our mom Michelle Pace Madsen, his son in law Michael Ryan Madsen and us, his grandchildren Parker, Logan & Gabby Madsen. He spent nearly every Sunday with us, he rarely missed a game, recital, performance or special occasion. We were his love and light and we adored him. Our Papa was generous, fun and the most positive person we have ever met. 1 year before our Papa's diagnosis he was reunited with his daughter, Christie Rhoades. He was grateful to learn of her. Papa spent an entire year traveling to her home to get to know her and her family better. We know he loved them very much.

If you knew our Papa, you would know his laugh from a mile away. It was BIG and infectious. He had a true love for life. Papa was the biggest Ute fan and he loved to travel to watch them play when games were away. He also was passionate about fishing and enjoyed taking his boat out whenever possible. Some of our Papas fondest memories were hunting with his family in the "Book cliffs."

Papas life has always exemplified patriotism and determination. He learned this quality early in life while serving in the Vietnam war. Papa served in the Army for almost 2 years and was ranked a Sargent where he received 7 medals for his courage in combat. Admired by his peers, he honorably fulfilled all his service requirements.

The pain of losing you runs deep, and you will forever be missed. You were not only our Papa but our hero and friend. We love you!

Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.



