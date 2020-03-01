Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map

Robert "Bob" Pecharich


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Pecharich Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pecharich
1934 ~ 2020
Bob Pecharich passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by family. Bob and his twin brother, Bill, were born August 21, 1934 in Las Vegas, NV to Anton and Josefin (Kisovic) Pecharich. He graduated from Carbon High School in 1952. He married Nancy Hammond in 1956. They were blessed with 2 children: Lisa (Lawrence) Stuart and Neil (Jan) Pecharich; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -