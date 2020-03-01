|
Robert "Bob" Pecharich
1934 ~ 2020
Bob Pecharich passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by family. Bob and his twin brother, Bill, were born August 21, 1934 in Las Vegas, NV to Anton and Josefin (Kisovic) Pecharich. He graduated from Carbon High School in 1952. He married Nancy Hammond in 1956. They were blessed with 2 children: Lisa (Lawrence) Stuart and Neil (Jan) Pecharich; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020