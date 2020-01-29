Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Peterson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Urs" Peterson
1937 - 2020
Mesa, AZ-Passed away on January 18, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at age 82. He was born December 29, 1937 to Deon Holman Peterson. He married Joyce Lynn Healy on February 19, 1960 in the Manti Temple. He is a veteran in the Utah National Guard. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 2/1/2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -