Robert "Urs" Peterson
1937 - 2020
Mesa, AZ-Passed away on January 18, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at age 82. He was born December 29, 1937 to Deon Holman Peterson. He married Joyce Lynn Healy on February 19, 1960 in the Manti Temple. He is a veteran in the Utah National Guard. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 2/1/2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020