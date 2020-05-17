Home

Robert Pickering


1953 - 2020
Robert Pickering Obituary
Robert Gwynn Pickering
1953-2020
Bountiful, UT-Robert Gwynn Pickering, 66 passed away May 10, 2020 in Riverton, UT after a short illness. Robert was born December 10, 1953 in Salt Lake City, son of Vern and Florence Pickering. Robert and his twin brother Richard both suffered brain injury at birth and never progressed beyond a mental age of about 2. Due to the constant care of his parents and family and other caregivers, Robert was able to have a comfortable and loving life. He enjoyed the music of the Beatles in the 1960s. Robert received care from Operation Conquest where they continued to provide an environment that he could enjoy life and receive medical help. The family extends special thanks for this care and support that he received and to Dignity Hospice for care at the end of his life. Survived by Brother David Pickering. Preceded in death by parents Vern and Florence Pickering, Sister Gail Anthon and Brother Richard. Private graveside services were held. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Lake View Mortuary and Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020
