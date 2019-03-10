|
Robert R. "Bert" Nelson Jr
1928 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Robert "Bert" Raymond Nelson Jr. Passed away quietly in Salt Lake City on March 7, 2019. Born on April 8, 1928 to Ruth and Robert Nelson Sr.
Our adored father, grandfather and friend will continue to live on through many great memories. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing and sharing stories. His sly, but quick-witted humor and clever remarks will be cherished and shared for generations. Bert was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was known for the best yard in the neighborhood, received recognition from Murray City for his yard beautification. For many years he raised pigeons and enjoyed training them. He spent his professional career working as an electrician, owning his own business and guiding his son to follow in his footsteps. Hardworking and strong-willed, Bert continued his electrical work at BMW Murray until the age of 87.
Bert was reunited with his beautiful beloved wife, Melva and son, Bobby. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers (Doug, Jerry, and Gerald), and sisters (Bev and Zetta). He is survived by his two children, Danny (Julie) Nelson and Debby Nelson Romney, grandchildren, Dana (Reggie) Rhoades, Kara (Jake) Rogers, and Danielle (Sean) Clark, and great-grandchildren, Keeland Clark and Calvin Clark.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing one-hour prior in the building.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019