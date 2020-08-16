Robert Rawlins, age 83, passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Bob was born January 24, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho the second child of seven to Eldoris and Peggie Morby Rawlins.
Bob grew up in Salt Lake City and later moved to Davis County where be attended Davis High School. Bob proudly served in the US Army at the end of the Korean War for two years. He married Carol Anne Boss on November 23, 1957 later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on November 23, 2010.
Bob was a hard worker and had many entrepreneurial ventures. He operated service stations for Utah Oil, American Oil and Union 76. He also owned and maintained apartment buildings where he taught his daughters the value of hard work.
Bob loved to watch football and play golf. He was very proud of his hole in one at Glendale Golf Course. He volunteered at Lakeside Golf Course for many years and played with the seniors there.
He is survived by his wife Carol, siblings Bill, Becky Moss and Wendy Noyes; daughters Julie Barlow (Garrick), Jan Rawlins, and Shelli Perri; four grandchildren, Mike, Jessie, Andi and John; and 2.6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Barbara, Blair and Ben, and his son-in-law, John.
A family service will be held in his honor. Condolences can be sent to www.russonmortuary.com
. A special thanks to Shasta and Hailey of Envision Home Health and Hospice. You are our angels. And thanks to all those at Heritage Place who loved and took care of our cranky old man.