|
|
William Robert Johnson - Robin, Bob
1949 ~ 2018
"A bell tolls, dogs bark and the caravan rolls on." (From an old Russian proverb.) Robert "Bob" "Rockin Robin" Johnson has moved on and we are bereft and filled with sadness and joy that one who burned with such intensity - and who was destined to break our hearts - graced us before he left with unconditional love, understanding and wisdom. We are now lesser but greater because of him.
It is with deep respect for a life well lived and in loving memory we salute you on your Birthday. We miss you today and in each tomorrow with all our hearts. Robert "Bob" "Rockin Robin" Johnson was born on August 2, 1949 and died December 14, 2018. He fought a hard battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Penny and Roy Johnson and his brother Kenneth Lee Johnson.
Successful businessman, philanthropist, financier, backer, world traveler, angler, accomplished musician and vocalist, painter, collaborator, teacher, seeker, intellectual and adventurer. Robin was an iconoclast and quintessential renaissance man, teaching himself Spanish at age 50, a painter of great potential and a philosopher and deep thinker. His reading list was varied and included Tolle, Castaneda's, Persig, Dostoevsky and many others. He was a patron of the arts who generously supported those whose talents he admired and whose work spoke with power, truth and beauty.
Rockin Robin was a smooth operator with a wild side. He rode his Harleys' into the dusk and out again at dawn. He was larger than life and stood out so much he fit right in. He sang and played his guitars at roadside attractions across the West. He was an outrageous storyteller and world-class prevaricator. He could make you laugh until you cried and some of his stories were even true. If he loved you, he loved with all his heart - and if he took a shining to you - you glowed.
Robin often visited what he called, "the sad side of town." He was at home with the less fortunate and accepted and respected one and all. He broke himself against the rocks of addiction and worked to save himself and others by bestowing his considerable wisdom, love and compassion.
Robin was a son, brother, father, grandfather, husband and devoted friend. He was raised in Murray and leaves behind many friends whose memories of his humor, wit and big personality will remember him fondly. He had special years of friendship with his first wife Tricia that continued until the day he died. They shared their beloved children, Cori (Donna) and Janica (Darin), and then later accepted Cori and Janica's siblings Jeremy and Patty as his. Grandchildren are Aaliyah, Isaiah, Elijah, and Dylan. He was married to Zelda and made her children Kip, Byron, Jason and Kim his own, along with his grandchildren, Miranda, Kip, Zed, Chelsie, Martin, Miley, Sarah, Kline, Breanna, Jennifer, Julia, Justin. His grandchildren knew him as Grandpa Cowboy. His favorite four-legged friends were Billy and Bella.
Robin was a man of great passions, ideas and loves; a man of humility and integrity who possessed a sweet loving soul and soft forgiving heart. He was a gentleman, gracious and generous. If you knew Robin, he probably saved you - more than once.
Someone once said that we die twice. The first time is when our heart stops, and the second time much later when the last person speaks our name. Robin is alive yet and will be for generations to come.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019