Rob was such a great example of not being afraid to live what you believe. I always appreciated how genuine and consistent he was. He was the same guy each time you talked to him. Down to earth, kind, talented, interesting and loving. There are people you cross paths with in life that have a lasting impact, even though you may never tell them. Rob is one of those guys for me. I appreciate all he was about. I appreciate the service he provided for so many and for his Christian witness.

My prayers are with Debbie and his family.

I can only imagine the “Well done good and faithful servant” discussion he is receiving in heaven.



Scott Harding

Friend