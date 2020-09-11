1/1
Robert "Rob" Rowbottom
1950 - 2020
Retired SGM, Pastor, and "Uppa", Robert "Rob" Rowbottom joined his Savior in Heaven early in the morning of September 6, 2020. Rob dedicated his life to service for the Lord, his family, and just about everybody else he met. He lived by the motto, "A stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet!" He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be streamed live Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 p.m. at https://firstbaptistwvc.org. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or other gifts, please make a donation in his name to the Christian Motorcyclists Association or other charity of your choice. More information is available at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
04:00 PM
live stream
8 entries
September 10, 2020
A very special man who served both his God and his country well. He was a faithful minister and friend. What a privilege to have been touched by such a life.
Debbie, my heart hurts for you.
Jim Harding
Friend
September 10, 2020
Thank you Rob for your smiles and always having a great outlook on things. You will be missed but I know there are parties with open arms in Heaven.
Travis Curby
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love you and miss you always.
Tom 'Energizer' Walsh
Significant Other
September 10, 2020
RIP old friend.
Gary & Cindy Lehr
Gry Lehr
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rob has been a good friend and a blessing through the years. He is missed. God has us through Rob as he served his Lord.
Buck and Myra
Friend
September 10, 2020
Thank you for all of your encouraging words.
Terra VanGerven
Friend
September 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wanda Austin
Friend
September 9, 2020
Rob was such a great example of not being afraid to live what you believe. I always appreciated how genuine and consistent he was. He was the same guy each time you talked to him. Down to earth, kind, talented, interesting and loving. There are people you cross paths with in life that have a lasting impact, even though you may never tell them. Rob is one of those guys for me. I appreciate all he was about. I appreciate the service he provided for so many and for his Christian witness.
My prayers are with Debbie and his family.
I can only imagine the “Well done good and faithful servant” discussion he is receiving in heaven.
Scott Harding
Friend
