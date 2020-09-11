Robert "Rob" Rowbottom
1950 - 2020
Retired SGM, Pastor, and "Uppa", Robert "Rob" Rowbottom joined his Savior in Heaven early in the morning of September 6, 2020. Rob dedicated his life to service for the Lord, his family, and just about everybody else he met. He lived by the motto, "A stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet!" He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be streamed live Sunday, September 13, at 4:00 p.m. at https://firstbaptistwvc.org
. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or other gifts, please make a donation in his name to the Christian Motorcyclists Association or other charity of your choice
.