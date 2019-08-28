Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert S. Connell


1936 - 2019
Robert S. Connell Obituary
Robert S. Connell
1936 ~ 2019
Robert Samuel Connell Jr passed away quietly Saturday, August 24th, after a brief stay at Sandy Health & Rehab Center. He was born August 19, 1936 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to Robert and Clara (Lynch) Connell. He had a sister, Lena, who preceded him in death. He married Ann Thomas in 1960 and they had two children, Robert Charles and Barbara Ann. He worked in the Washington, DC area for seventeen years, taking many vacations in the west. In 1977 he moved his family to Sandy, UT, working in banking until his retirement. His wife Ann passed away in 1991. Long-time neighbors considered him their favorite handyman. He married Barbara Enman Sheetz in 1998. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Robert, daughter Barbara Connell-Neale (Dave), stepson Jeff Sheetz, stepdaughters Katherine Fant (Steve) and Karen Curtis (Michael). Their blended family has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, UT. A family and friends gathering will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
