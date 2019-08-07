|
1946 ~ 2019
Robert Schettler Howell passed away on August 4, 2019 from multiple health complications at the age of 73. He was born April 8, 1946, in Salt Lake City, to Mary Theresa Schettler and Wesley Grant Howell, the youngest of four children.
Raised in Salt Lake City, Rob attended Rosslyn Heights Elementary, Hillside Junior High, Highland High School, and later the University of Utah where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Following his undergraduate studies, he went to the University of Utah Law School and practiced law with many law firms and later worked as the Salt Lake County Assistant Attorney. Rob also served in the United States Army Reserves in the late 1960s.
Rob loved many things, including a good wager. He fulfilled this passion on the golf course, playing gin rummy with his friends, and driving to the Idaho border to buy lottery tickets. An avid fly fisherman, he enjoyed the many opportunities that came his way to be on the river. Rob came from a family of hard-core bridge players and took his card playing very seriously. Family events often ended with a raucous bridge tournament between Rob and his siblings. A lover of all-things chocolate, we only wish we could have given him an extra-thick chocolate malt as a last hurrah.
Rob married Margeo Jane Stiny on November 13, 1982. She was the love of his life and they spent almost 30 years together until her passing in 2012. They enjoyed traveling to warmer locales during winter months and spending time with family. Rob was the father of three children, all of whom he loved and cherished. We had hoped he would be able to attend the upcoming wedding of his and Margeo's daughter, Samantha, something he was looking forward to with great anticipation.
Survived by his children, Angela (Ray) Carter, Andrew (Candice) Howell, and Samantha (Justin) Howell; four grandchildren, Grace Carter and Thomas, Harrison, and Madeline Howell; brothers Wesley (Sunny) Howell and Reese (Geri) Howell; sister Mary Howell Moss; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 8 at 2:00 P.M., at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, located at 3401 South Highland Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Henry's Fork Foundation, Trout Unlimited, or the Beta Theta Pi Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019