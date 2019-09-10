Home

Robert Stanton Mason Obituary
Sept 25, 1965 ~ Sept 6, 2019
"You can't fix stupid" [Robert-ism]
Robert Stanton Mason, born on September 25, 1965, died on September 6, 2019, at his home in Layton, Utah. He was the youngest child of Stanton Heath Mason and Roberta Pierce Mason (both parents are deceased). He was an amazing man, who had an enormous heart and an incredible presence and spirit about him. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He made friends easily, and was at home in any situation, and could talk himself in or out of anything.
Robert attended Glendale Elementary School and Glendale Junior High School (the "old" schools before they were demolished and remodeled). He graduated from South High School in 1982.
Robert retired from the Salt Palace, where he worked for 20 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities and callings. He loved serving and helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Baker Mason; and son, Courtney "Cameron" Copple. Robert was married Susan Ware and they later divorced, but not before having four beautiful children, Richard Ware, Samantha (Trevor) Miller, Stanton Mason, and Kathryn Mason. Robert is also survived by his sisters: Sandra (Ron) Roskos, Betsy (Ken) Sacco, Vicki (Randy) Blaylock, and Kolene (Howard) McMurdie. His one-year old grandson, Logan Miller, his little PGB's (practice grandbabies), Kerrick and Adaline Liechti; who were a blessing and delight to him; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday evening, September 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, in Layton, Utah. A viewing will also be held from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the LDS Chapel, 1402 North Fort Lane, Layton, Utah. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. There will not be a graveside service.
God be with you 'till we meet again …
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
