Robert Leon Stewart
1941 ~ 2019
Magna, UT-Robert Leon Stewart passed away on Saturday night, Aug 17th at his home of 40 years at age 78.
He was born to Lynn and Maurine in Richfield and grew up in Magna.
He started his career at Kennecott then married Sharon Beckstead July 31st 1961 and started a family. They counted there 58th anniversary last month. He retired from Kennecott after 30 years as a Shovel Runner.
He had 3 children, Todd, Jill and Brad Stewart. He had a daughter-in-law, Lora, who is a widow to Brad. He also has Tom that will always be like a son. They provided him with 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Dard, Uzela, Niels, Cleora, Gloria (Bob).
His hobbies are fishing, camping and spending time with the family.
At his request no services. You can go to www.peelfuneralhome.com to add or view pictures.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019