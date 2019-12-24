|
Robert "Bob" Stirland Felt MD
1928 ~ 2019
Robert Felt passed away in San Antonio TX on November 1, 2019 due to complications from a fall. He was born April 16, 1928 in Louisville KY to Joseph E. Felt MD and Olive Stirland Felt.
Bob graduated from East High School in 1946 and completed his MD from the University of Utah in 1950. His MD internship was at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit MI in 1950. His ENT residency was at Colorado General Hospital in 1951. In 1954 he was awarded a degree in Ophthalmology from the University of Colorado in 1954. In 1953 Bob was commissioned 1st Lt. USAF and retired from the USAF Reserves as a Colonel. Bob was proud to serve his country and enjoyed his years in the reserves. He was in private medical practice in Salt Lake City for over 30 years.
Bob was an avid world traveler, seeking adventures and photographic evidence in all corners of the world. As soon as he arrived back home he was already planning his next trip. He once told his son "I sometimes think of myself as a photographer who happens to practice medicine."
Bob enjoyed decades of weekly tennis with a core group of friends. He also pursued many outdoor activities including skiing, hunting, fishing and scuba diving. He loved the symphony, opera, NYC theater, and fervently enjoyed 1950's, 60's, and early 70's jazz. Bob always looked forward to his yearly trip to the Holiday Bowl and Mexico with his cousin Don.
Preceded in death by wife, Verla Hill Felt; parents, Joseph and Olive; and brother, Milan (Buddy). Survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Joni; grandkids, Mitchell, Scarlett, and Ellie; cousin, Don Pantone; and his extended family who were lifelong friends of Bob's, as well as many other close friends.
Special thanks to the medical staff at SLC Regional Hospital and also the University of TX, San Antonio Medical Center for caring for Bob in his final days.
Graveside services were held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019