Robert Todd Rea
1969 ~ 2019
Todd - son, father, husband, brother and uncle, was born June 15, 1969 in SLC, Utah. Todd passed away unexpectedly in his home Oct. 5, 2019 from an epileptic seizure.
Todd was a good friend to us all. If you knew Todd you loved him. He will be deeply missed by all of us, but his warm memories will live in our hearts forever.
Todd leaves behind his precious wife Amy Fielding Rea, his son Titus Akilles Rea (12), and his daughter Saffire Athena Rea (7). He is also survived by his mother Carole Ann Rea, his sister Jessica Rodier, two nephews Casey and Alex Kuwahara, one niece Cosette Rodier, and many other family members who will miss him.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St. Friends may come one hour prior to the service to visit. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019