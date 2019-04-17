Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kearns 5th Ward
4232 West 5015 South
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kearns 5th Ward
4232 West 5015 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Edvik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Victor Edvik


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Victor Edvik Obituary
Robert V. Edvik
1931 ~ 2019
"Together Again"
Bob was born June 16, 1931 in Bingham Canyon, UT to Karl V. and Irene Edvik. He passed away April 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Kearns 5th Ward, 4232 West 5015 South. Viewings will be held Thursday, April 18th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and again prior to services at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now