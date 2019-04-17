|
|
Robert V. Edvik
1931 ~ 2019
"Together Again"
Bob was born June 16, 1931 in Bingham Canyon, UT to Karl V. and Irene Edvik. He passed away April 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Kearns 5th Ward, 4232 West 5015 South. Viewings will be held Thursday, April 18th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and again prior to services at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019