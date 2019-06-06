Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallsburg Stake Center
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Madsen


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. Madsen Obituary
Robert W. Madsen
1948 ~ 2019
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, Rob Madsen, passed away on June 2, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Rob was born on Aug 20, 1948 in Salina, Utah to Wayne R Madsen and Marian Sorensen Madsen. He married the love of his life, Jacque Wollard, on Aug. 30, 1969.
Rob had a huge heart full of kindness, and loved to spend time with family more than anything. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, camper and horseman. He was very skilled at automotive and carpentry. He loved Jacque most of all and will be fondly remembered. Rob graduated from Cypress High School in 1966, and he served with the Utah National Guard from 1968-1973 and was honorably discharged. Special thanks to the staff at Utah Valley Hospital. Their care and kindness is greatly appreciated.
Rob is survived by his beloved wife Jacque of 50 years, his son Robbie Madsen (Karyn), his daughter Sharlynn Pantos, 2 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, his brother David Madsen (Kristine) and sisters, Carolyn Anderson (Kraig) and Arlene Moser. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Speirs.
A viewing will be held in his honor on Thursday June 6, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Wallsburg Stake Center. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State in Murray, Utah at 12 noon with a viewing prior to services from 10:00-11:30 am. Interment: West Jordan Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now