1972 ~ 2019
Our beloved son, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, nephew and lifelong friend passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Rob was born on May 21, 1972. Before she was able to bring him home mom was told by the doctor's that he wouldn't last 2 days at home. We were lucky enough to have him for 47 years.
After high school, Rob joined the Army in June of 1990. This became his life, his career, his passion. He traveled all over the world proudly serving his uniform and Country. Rob made friends along the way wherever he landed and cherished these friendships after leaving the military. Rob had a high sense of self-worth and took pride in himself. This reflected on the numerous medals he received during his career, including one he was most proud of The Bronze Star. On June 22, 2011, Sargent 1st Class, Robert W. Rodgers retired with full military honors from Fort Lewis, Washington.
Family was very important to Rob. Two of his greatest accomplishments were when his son, Declan and daughter, Lillie were born. He couldn't always be there in body, but mentally and emotionally his kids were always close in his heart.
Rob is survived by his Mother, Pat Jacketta; two children Declan and Lillie Rodgers; sisters Debby Beard, Conny (Chris) Aiello; bother-in-law Bill Briseno; and many nieces and nephews who all loved him more than life.
Rob was proceeded in Death by his "Dad" Ralph Jacketta; sister Cindy Briseno; brothers Richard and Mark Rodgers.
Rob will be laid to rest with full Military Honors being performed by the Boise Color Guard at the Wendell City Cemetery on July 19th at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Rob's name to: s - Project Odyssey:
**Rest in Peace Brother, you are no longer being chased by your demons**
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019