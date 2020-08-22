Robert William Allen"Big Bob"Son, brother, uncle and friendBorn November 13, 1945, in San Mateo, CA to William F. Allen and Geraldine Brown Allen. Proud, loving older brother to Jennifer (Elliott F. Christensen). Faithfully completed his noble earthly calling, August 25, 1972 (48 years ago), due to a hiking accident while mountain climbing Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range, Wyoming.Bob was a member of the Monument Park Fifteenth Ward. He graduated from Highland High School in 1964 and from Stanford University in 1972, where he was an integral part of Stanford's LDSSA. He was preparing to enter medical school at the University of Utah when he was called home.President David O'McKay called Elder Allen to serve in the Northern Far East Mission in the summer of 1966. He served the people of Japan and the saints in Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Tokyo, Kyoto, and together with his companion, Elder James Halvorsen, re-opened Morioka to the preaching of the Gospel in December, 1968. He completed an honorable mission and returned to Salt Lake City in March, 1969. He dearly loved the Japanese Saints.In a January 3, 1999, BYU Fireside, President Henry B. Eyring spoke of Bob's impact, "When such a life touches ours, we are never the same again. We want somehow to be as constant in our faith as he was. We want to know the way to endure whatever surprises life may give us, always ready with the power to pass the tests that come, always faithful, whatever the tests, to the end-whenever that may be."Big Bob's gifts of "sharing, discipline, excellence, and love," to those of us who were fortunate enough to be called his friend were immeasurable. His inspiring "life teaches once again the real meaning of gifts and of giving, and that now is the time to begin." ("Gifts You Can't Wrap," Elder Marion D. Hanks, New Era, December, 1972)In light of COVID-19 and our "Need for a Little Christmas, Right this Very Minute," - SHARE the "Gifts You Can't Wrap," that Big Bob so generously imparted to us.The Japanese Saints, Stanford LDSSA, Kakazu Choro, Andersen Choro, Maetani Choro, Schultz Choro, Morgan Choro, Halvorsen Choro, McMain (Oaks) Shimai; Bryce, Hammer, RB, Lubeck, Randy, Garth, Kip, Gary, Boyce, Murdock and countless others.