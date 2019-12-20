|
|
1952 ~ 2019
Robert died on December 13, 2019 from natural causes at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Robert was born November 6, 1952 in Salt Lake City and lived his whole life there. From an early age he helped his parents with the family business, including tree cutting, property management, as well as extensive gardening at their grandmother's small farm, where fruits, raspberries, and other crops which were grown and sold to supplement the family income.
When his younger siblings were born and grew, he took turns keeping an eye on them and teaching how the work was done. Driver's education took place on a Cub tractor, and the children were driving it around the small farm, long before they could legally take the road.
Robert attended public schools and graduated from East High in 1971. It was a turbulent time, and he missed the Vietnam War draft as his number was never called. Rather than attending college, he took on more tasks with the business, including wallboard and plaster, painting, plumbing, and electrical, learning from his father, by doing, and however he else could. He used his abilities learned maintaining the family vehicles to overhaul a 1965 Corvette, which was admired by the family and neighborhood.
The family tried using a herd of goats to "mow" the weeds on a property, and Robert gladly took on the task of keeping them well, making sure they had food and water, and taking the role of midwife to many births.
He had a few romantic flings over the years, but nothing ever stuck. In later years, he shared a home with his father. Though they squabbled, they were a team. Over the last decades, he was never without the companionship of his dogs, at least five. He outlived all of them except one, Ellie, who was with him to the end.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Helen Proctor Quinn. He is survived by his father Donald William Layton, now 93, and siblings Angelique Layton Anderson, Michael Layton, and Daniel Layton.
Open house at Michael's home Saturday December 21 1:00-3:00 PM 3680 S 2700 E Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019