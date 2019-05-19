|
|
Robert W. Neff
"Bob"
Robert "Bob" Wright Neff passed away on May 15, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Fort Stake Center located at 7155 South 540 East, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Thursday, May 23, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019