|
|
Roberta Carlin
1947 ~ 2019
On June 5, 2019, God realized that he needed his angel back. Roberta Elaine Carlin was called home to be reunited with her father Robert John Kramer, mother, Myrtle Elaine Kramer and younger brother Kurt Kramer who have preceded her in heaven. She was born September 26, 1947 in Rensselaer, New York.
Roberta was loved immensely by her husband of twenty years, Ken Carlin; her children Candy (Greg) Kerr, Forrest (Tyann) Caul and Niki (Corky Powell) Austin. Roberta also has eight grandchildren; Jeffrey (Ashley) Nay, Amber(Mike) Rogers, Scott Durfey, Jordan Caul, Randon (Ashlee)Kerr, Joshua Earl; and five great-grandchildren; Emmalyn Rogers, Brooke Rogers, Caden Groke, Cohen Kerr and Remi Kerr, who she will be watching over and waiting to be reunited with one day. She has four sisters, Lynnette Hughes, Jill Keenan, Dawn Saul-Thompson and Marsha McDowell; and one brother Robert Kramer.
Roberta was a very strong, dedicated and loving woman. She drove bus for UTA and served as the Vice President of the Amalgamated Transit Union for many years. She worked very hard her whole life and instilled that same work ethic and strength of character in her children. Roberta loved her family and always made them priority number one along with her many, many friends. She will be horribly missed by us all.
There will be a public viewing Sunday the 9th of June, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM with funeral services following at 12:00 P.M., held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville Utah 84123. Interment, Monday, June 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 7 to June 8, 2019