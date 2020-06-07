Roberta Hixson Hutcheon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1943 ~ 2020
One of heaven's most precious souls has returned horne.
Roberta Hixson Hutcheon, the beloved daughter of Shirley Hixson and Douglas Hixson, was born Nov. 10, 1943 and passed Jun 1, 2020. Survived by husband Clay, brother Ray Hixson, four children and eight beautiful grandchildren. Roberta was a talented artist and life was her canvas.
Services will be held graveside at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery 33rd So Highland Dr. on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Use the entrance on 33rd So and 15th E. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Hunstman Cancer Institute. A special thanks from the whole family to Jen and Canyons Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved