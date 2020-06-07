1943 ~ 2020

One of heaven's most precious souls has returned horne.

Roberta Hixson Hutcheon, the beloved daughter of Shirley Hixson and Douglas Hixson, was born Nov. 10, 1943 and passed Jun 1, 2020. Survived by husband Clay, brother Ray Hixson, four children and eight beautiful grandchildren. Roberta was a talented artist and life was her canvas.

Services will be held graveside at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery 33rd So Highland Dr. on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Use the entrance on 33rd So and 15th E. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Hunstman Cancer Institute. A special thanks from the whole family to Jen and Canyons Hospice.



