Roberta June Crane
1916 ~ 2019
Roberta June Crane passed away at her home in Herriman, Utah on October 22, 2019. She was born in the same house to Bert and Carrie Crane on June 3, 1916. She contributed to her family and community throughout her 103 years. The community was her family and she was always there when a helping hand was needed. Her playmates were often relatives and a special group always referred to themselves as "The Cousins."
Roberta attended school in Herriman, Riverton, and Sandy, graduating from Jordan High. A talented pianist and organist, Roberta taught many generations of students in Herriman, Lark, Copperton and Riverton. She shared her talents whenever requested, including playing in the primary and sacrament meetings for the Herriman 1st Ward for over 60 years. After high school she worked at the Herriman Merc for several years, and later joined her sister Evelyn working at Riverton Motors as the shop secretary until her retirement.
After their mother's passing in 1948, Roberta and Evelyn lovingly cared for their father until his passing in 1983. They maintained the family home and gardens, opening them to family and friends for all occasions. Roberta loved flowers, especially roses, and took a special pride in her flower garden. As a surrogate mother/grandmother, she was kind, tender, and encouraged positivity. Her humble loving spirit endured to the end.
She is loved by her sister, Evelyn Crane; the "Bodell girls" and their spouses; Lisa and Lynn Egbert, Maridean and Grant Mines, Melodee and John Garvin, Stephanie and Robert Johnson; 18 of their children and 50 of their grandchildren and many others. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her hospice team: Arla, Jen, Rebecca and Dr. Scheidell. Special thanks goes to Lisa, Lynn, Kayci, and Marian for being the primary caregivers over the last 15 years.
Funeral services will be held November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Herriman LDS Chapel at 13100 South 6000 West, Herriman. A viewing will precede the funeral from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Interment will be at the Herriman Cemetery. Full obituary at goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019