Roberta Lee Richards


1949 - 2019
Roberta Lee Richards, passed away October 1, 2019, from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). She was born March 24, 1949, in Hurricane, Utah, the youngest child of Willard Clark Richards, Sr. and Bertha Mary Nazer Richards. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Roberta Leeann (Sissy) Mayer, her parents, her sisters, Sharon Nazer and Kaelynn Tuckett, nephews, Kevin, Dale, and Patrick McMullin, nieces Michelle Tuckett and Laura Lynn Kuykendall, brother-in-law, Bryant McMullin, and many adored pets. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She often said, "God and I are like this," and would cross her fingers. She leaves behind a son, Edward James (Eddie) Woolley, siblings, Mary Lu McMullin and Willard Clark (Bud) Richards, Jr. (Marilyn), her niece, Kim Tuckett, many more nieces and nephews, and her darling miniature Schnauzer, Kallie Lee, affectionately called "Silver Bullet" or "Silver Lightening". At the request of the deceased, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the children's or animal in Bobbie's name. She loved children and animals, and was happiest when she could help them.
For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
