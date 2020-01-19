Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Brookwood Ward Meeting House
11970 S. 1900 W.
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Eliazar Martinez


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberto Eliazar Martinez Obituary
Roberto Eliazar Martinez
October 17, 1934 ~ January 15, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Robert passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020.
He was born on October 17, 1934 to Jose Rafael Martinez and Regina (Herrera) Martinez in Skarda, New Mexico.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. His celebration of life will start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Brookwood Ward Meeting House, 11970 S. 1900 W., Riverton, UT. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT.
For full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -