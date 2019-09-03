|
|
Robin F. Hood
1927 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Robin Francis Hood, 92, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 from causes due to too many Birthdays. His loving wife Luana was by his side. He was born August 12, 1927 in Los Angeles CA to Luella Nisha Blomquist and Francis Nichol Hood. Robin graduated from Richfield High School, attended BYU, and graduated from Utah State University. He was drafted into the US Army at 18 years old and sent to Korea. He was honorably discharged, and then later reenlisted as an Officer. He proudly served in Europe and various US locations. He married Luana Tingey on June 22, 1951, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Robin retired after 39 devoted years as an Engineer for the State of Utah, Department of Transportation. Robin is famous for his beautiful yard and green manicured grass. He was an amazing athlete his entire life and loved competitive sports. He was a great Father, Coach, Mentor, and Friend to everyone throughout his life, but it's his sense of humor that we will most remember. He loved to laugh, and make us laugh. Robin is survived by his wife Luana, children; Brian and Christine Hood, Marty Hood, Lisa and Tim Christensen, Mitch and Danielle Hood, 11 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Timoney. Robin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; John Hood and Rene Fournier, as well as his loving Step-Father L.R. Fournier. He was also preceded in death by; his Granddaughter Nisha Hood and son-in-law Greg Charles. A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 4th, 6 - 8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N. Main Bountiful, UT. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 11:00 am at that same location (Russon Brothers) with a viewing from 9:45 - 10:45 am. A full obituary may be viewed, as well as an online guestbook at: www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019