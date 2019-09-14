Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burch Creek First Ward
5161 S. 1300 E.
Ogden, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Burch Creek First Ward
5161 S. 1300 E.
Ogden, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burch Creek First Ward
5161 S. 1300 E.
Ogden, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Martell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Nestor Martell


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Nestor Martell Obituary
Robin Nestor Martell
1956 - 2019
South Ogden UT-Rob Martell passed away peacefully early Friday morning after an honorable and courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Rob battled pancreatic cancer with faith, hope, dignity, determination, gratefulness and love. He embraced every chemotherapy appointment with gratitude and loved visiting with all of the nurses at Utah Hematology Oncology. They were all his favorite and he loved them dearly. He was the sixth child of eight siblings. His parents were Earl and Carol Martell. He was raised in Wasau, Wisconsin and was a true-blue Green Bay Packers fan - go pack go! He was married to Carlene Martin Martell and together they have six children. Dallas (Michele) Martell, David Martell, Chelsea Bauer (Josh), Thomas Swahn (Krissy), Nicholas Layton and Elder Jordan Martell, who is currently serving an LDS mission in Wichita Kansas. Rob is also the very proud Grandpa of 18 Grandchildren who he loves with all his heart and soul. Along with his love of the Packers, he loved playing golf with his sons and brothers. Rob made his career in the Automotive Business and was the best "car dude" there ever was. Rob was the Elders Quorum President of the Burch Creek First Ward until the time of his passing. He inspired so many others to always fight and never give up, no matter what. He did this with his chin held high and a smile on his face. He was happiest when he was serving others. He always put faith over fear and served his Father in Heaven with his entire heart and soul. Rob is preceded in death by his Parents and his brother Delos Martell. All services will be held at the Burch Creek First Ward located at 5161 S. 1300 E., Ogden, UT. The family will greet friends at a viewing held Sunday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm and Monday, September 16th from 9:30am-10:30am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Interment at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden UT following the services. Services under the direction of Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now