|
|
Robin Nestor Martell
1956 - 2019
South Ogden UT-Rob Martell passed away peacefully early Friday morning after an honorable and courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Rob battled pancreatic cancer with faith, hope, dignity, determination, gratefulness and love. He embraced every chemotherapy appointment with gratitude and loved visiting with all of the nurses at Utah Hematology Oncology. They were all his favorite and he loved them dearly. He was the sixth child of eight siblings. His parents were Earl and Carol Martell. He was raised in Wasau, Wisconsin and was a true-blue Green Bay Packers fan - go pack go! He was married to Carlene Martin Martell and together they have six children. Dallas (Michele) Martell, David Martell, Chelsea Bauer (Josh), Thomas Swahn (Krissy), Nicholas Layton and Elder Jordan Martell, who is currently serving an LDS mission in Wichita Kansas. Rob is also the very proud Grandpa of 18 Grandchildren who he loves with all his heart and soul. Along with his love of the Packers, he loved playing golf with his sons and brothers. Rob made his career in the Automotive Business and was the best "car dude" there ever was. Rob was the Elders Quorum President of the Burch Creek First Ward until the time of his passing. He inspired so many others to always fight and never give up, no matter what. He did this with his chin held high and a smile on his face. He was happiest when he was serving others. He always put faith over fear and served his Father in Heaven with his entire heart and soul. Rob is preceded in death by his Parents and his brother Delos Martell. All services will be held at the Burch Creek First Ward located at 5161 S. 1300 E., Ogden, UT. The family will greet friends at a viewing held Sunday, September 15th from 6 to 8 pm and Monday, September 16th from 9:30am-10:30am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Interment at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden UT following the services. Services under the direction of Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019