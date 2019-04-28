|
1961 ~ 2019
Robyn (Peterson) Munson passed away peacefully at home on April 18 2019, after a valiant effort to recover from an extended illness.
Robyn was born February 16, 1961, to LaMont and Pat Peterson. She was raised in Morgan, Utah where she attended school and was an active member of many athletic teams. They included basketball, volleyball, track and the drill team for Morgan High. She was also involved in band, choir and FHA. After high school she moved to St. George to play volleyball for Dixie College.
After graduating from Dixie she moved to Salt Lake City and began working for Jordan Valley School District where for nearly 30 years she worked with special needs children, and made many special friends.
On March 29, 1990 on the beautiful island of Kauai, she married the love of her life, Grayden (Robert) Munson. Together, Robyn and Robert traveled as often as they could. They made sure to visit all the best beaches from the Hawaiian Islands to Mexico to the Caribbean. They spent summers boating on Lake Powell, riding 4-wheelers in Mayfield, and golfing at every course they could find along the way. Robyn was game to try anything once and was always up for another adventure. Robyn loved golfing, 4-wheeling, camping, boating, and bowling. She loved a good book, a good soap opera, the Dallas Cowboys and the Utah Jazz. Even in the last few years of her life when things grew harder for her physically, she never gave up doing the things she loved. She tackled everything with determination and a positive attitude, never taking for granted the simple pleasures life had to offer.
Robyn focused all of her love and energy into her family, friends, and her students. She was like a second mom to her youngest sister, her six nieces, and to her very special girl, Taylor.
Robyn's house was a favorite place for summer sleepovers, cookie baking, all manner of crafts, and hot tub adventures. Robyn was honored to be step-mom to Robert's two sons, and grandma to their children for the last 29 years.
She leaves behind her husband, Robert, who was devoted to her care the last few months. Her two "Sisty Uglers", Lisa (Mike) Petersen, and Shay (Matt) Peterson, who were privileged to have such a wonderful and loving big sister. Her step-sons Jason (Melissa) and John (Candace), her grandchildren Anthony, Preston, Madison and Sydney, her nieces and nephews, her brothers and sisters-in-law, and many, many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and other extended family.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Rosa, Wendy, Keri, Mike and their team from Inspirations. Thank you for loving her like we did.
The family will hold a celebration of life in her honor on May 18th.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019